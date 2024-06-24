Neighbors and family raise funds for homeowner after fire in Thousand Palms

On Saturday, June 22, at 6:33 P.M. a residential structure fire was reported at the 31000 block of Via Ventana in Thousand Palms.

Cal Fire arrived on scene and found a well involved garage fire that extended into the attic space of the residence.

Firefighters contained the fire at 7:19 P.M. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Family and neighbors have created verified Go Fund Me pages to raise funds for the affected homeowner, Albert De La Paz, and his family.

"On Saturday evening June 22 our neighbors experienced a devastating loss, Albert and his young daughter were home when the fire started in the garage," one Go Fund Me page reads. "In just minutes their house was engulfed. Albert his daughter and their two dogs were able to escape their home only to watch in horror. Albert house and truck are a total loss. The house was paid off and there was a lapse in the insurance. At this time we are asking that our community come together to help Albert and his family. They have lost everything. No donation is to small. All proceeds with go to Albert and his family to rebuild their lives."