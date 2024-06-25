Local truck drivers work to fight human trafficking

Truckers across the U.S. are joining the fight against human trafficking. Major companies like UPS, Amazon, Love's and Penske have all partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, to train their staff to recognize the signs of human trafficking while they are on the job.

Human trafficking includes sex trafficking, 'sextortion' and forced labor. While anyone can be a victim of human trafficking, some of the most commonly trafficked individuals are homeless, members of the LGBTQ+ community, at-risk youth and people facing addiction.

According to TAT, over 200,000 truckers that travel throughout the U.S., including right here in Riverside County, were trained in 2023.

