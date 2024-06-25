Skip to Content
Local truck drivers work to fight human trafficking

Truckers across the U.S. are joining the fight against human trafficking. Major companies like UPS, Amazon, Love's and Penske have all partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, to train their staff to recognize the signs of human trafficking while they are on the job.

Human trafficking includes sex trafficking, 'sextortion' and forced labor. While anyone can be a victim of human trafficking, some of the most commonly trafficked individuals are homeless, members of the LGBTQ+ community, at-risk youth and people facing addiction.

You can watch News Channel 3's in-depth reports about human trafficking below:

-Trafficking in Plain Sight: In-depth look at street food vending and human trafficking

-I-Team investigates human trafficking in the Coachella Valley

According to TAT, over 200,000 truckers that travel throughout the U.S., including right here in Riverside County, were trained in 2023.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen will be speaking with a Penske representative and local truck drivers for more on their contributions to this initiative.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 PM, 5 PM and 6PM for more information.

Tatum Larsen

