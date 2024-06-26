2 killed at a Dallas-area fast food restaurant in shooting police say was targeted

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed in a fast food restaurant in suburban Dallas in a shooting that police say was targeted. Irving police said Wednesday that they had identified a suspect, who has not yet been arrested. Police said there wasn’t a threat to the public. Television footage showed that screens had been placed in front of some of the windows at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, and several police cars were in the parking lot, which was blocked off. Police said they were still trying to determine exactly what led to the shooting. Police did not release details on the victims.

