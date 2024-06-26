A fresh start for NBC Olympics: No more ‘plausibly live’ for Paris Games this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — The days of “plausibly live” Olympics coverage on NBC are coming to an end. The network says Mike Tirico will host what are essentially two prime-time Olympics telecasts this summer — one filled with live events coverage shown in the afternoon in the United States, and the second curating the day’s best events for the U.S. evening hours, while Paris is sleeping. It’s a nod to reality: NBC has been criticized in the past for holding back on showing live competition to air taped highlights in prime time. Now, the network has changed its ways with the afternoon show, and a promise to show all live competition on the Peacock streaming service.

