Aer Lingus pilots launch work-to-rule actions, tossing travel plans of passengers into disarray

LONDON (AP) — Aer Lingus pilots say they will resume talks with the Irish airline after they launched an industrial action that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and tossed the travel plans of tens of thousands into disarray. The pilots imposed ‘’work to rule’’ actions, refusing to work overtime, accepting changes in set rosters or taking out-of-hours management requests. The airline and the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association say they will resume talks Thursday to try to resolve the dispute. An eight-hour strike is planned on Saturday.

