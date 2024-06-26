Could Nebraska lawmakers seek winner-take-all elections in a special session to address taxes?

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen says he’ll call lawmakers back for a special session next month to address property tax relief. But Pillen also signaled his hope that lawmakers could change Nebraska back to a winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes. That comes ahead of this year’s tight presidential election battle. Pillen would need to find enough lawmakers to back the change to bring it up in the special session. So far, it seems support is short of the 33 votes needed to overcome a sure filibuster of the plan.

