North Carolina party recognition for groups seeking RFK Jr., West on ballot stopped for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A divided North Carolina election board has blocked for now the official party recognition of political groups that collected signatures and want Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West on this fall’s presidential ballot. The We The People party and Justice for All Party of North Carolina initiated petition drives to receive official party designations. It appears the groups collected enough required signatures, but the Democratic majority on the board voted against recognition, saying they want to scrutinize their activities further. Another board meeting on the petition drives is expected next month. Adding presidential candidates raise the stakes about who will win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes.

