Thai banks are the top suppliers of financial services to Myanmar’s military, UN expert says

Published 9:42 AM

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A report by a U.N. expert on human rights says that Thai banks have become the main supplier of international financial services for Myanmar’s military government, enabling it to purchase goods and equipment to carry out its increasingly bloody war against pro-democracy resistance forces and armed ethnic minority groups. The report by U.N. special rapporteur Tom Andrews tracks how Myanmar’s military junta has been able to continue procuring arms by shifting suppliers of financial services and military hardware as previous sources have been blocked by sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and other states.

Associated Press

