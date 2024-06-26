US ambassador calls China’s tech support for Russia during Ukraine invasion a ‘major mistake’

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Beijing says China’s support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by providing technology for missiles and other weaponry is a “major mistake.” Ambassador Nicholas Burns made the remark in a speech in China’s financial hub of Shanghai. He also said China “is not neutral, but has effectively sided with Russia in this war.” China insists it does not provide direct military aid to Russia but has maintained strong trade ties throughout the conflict. There was no immediate Chinese reaction to Burns’ remarks.

