Women’s rights will be raised at the UN meeting being attended by Taliban, UN official says
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief who will chair the first meeting between Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and envoys from about 25 countries says women’s rights will be raised at every session. The Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo was answering sharp criticism that Afghan women have been excluded from the two-day meeting in Qatar that starts Sunday. She stressed to reporters that the meeting is an initial engagement and not recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government. The meeting will also include envoys from the US and EU, Russia, China and several of Afghanistan’s neighbors.