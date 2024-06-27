Air conditioners are a hot commodity in Nashville as summer heat bears down

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Alexandra Mistekevic’s apartment was so hot, despite having air conditioning, that her oldest son couldn’t even sleep or play in his bedroom. The Nashville, Tennessee family could only keep the living room and kitchen cool enough to get through multiple days of upper 90 degree days. But she found relief through the Metro Action Commission, which offers free window AC units to seniors, families with young children and people with medical conditions. The summer cooling program is giving out AC units as fast as they can purchase them. In Nashville and Memphis, cooling centers were opened this week to assist people in need as excessive heat advisories were issued in Tennessee.

