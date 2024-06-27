An appeals court in Pakistan upholds conviction of Imran Khan and his wife for unlawful marriage

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say an appeals court has upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful. The decision drew strong condemnation from Khan’s supporters and his party who were expecting the couple to be freed on bail. His legal team said they would challenge the court’s decision. Since his ouster from power in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in the parliament, Khan has been facing more than 150 court cases and is serving multiple prison sentences at Adiala prison in the city of Rawalpindi. He has denied any wrongdoing and his supporters say the cases are politically motivated.

