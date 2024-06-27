Georgia appeals court says woman who argues mental illness caused crash can use insanity defense

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court has ruled a woman who was suffering from a psychotic break stemming from mental illness when she caused a fatal car crash can use an insanity defense at trial. That Michelle Wierson caused the wreck was not in dispute. But her lawyers said her mental state at the time absolves her of liability under Georgia law. Prosecutors wanted the court to bar Wierson from using an insanity defense. But if that defense was allowed, they wanted to introduce evidence they say shows she wasn’t taking all of her medication. The appeals court on Tuesday sided with Wierson on both issues.

