Judge to weigh request to dismiss Alec Baldwin shooting case for damage to evidence during testing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge plans to rule on a request to dismiss the sole charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer over concerns the FBI damaged the relevant firearm during forensic testing before defense attorneys could examine it. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has said she will rule Friday on the pretrial motion to dismiss. The actor’s lawyers allege investigators knew the revolver could be damaged during testing in a deliberate destruction of evidence they might have used to exonerate Baldwin. Prosecutors say video footage and expert analysis show the gun was in good working order before the fatal shooting.

