Kentucky to open applications for the state’s medical marijuana business

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will start taking applications Monday to sell, process or grow medical marijuana for the state program launching at the beginning of 2025. Doctors and advanced practice registered nurses also can begin applying for permission to certify patients who need the drug. Kentucky lawmakers passed legislation in 2023 to legalize medical cannabis for people suffering from a list of debilitating illnesses. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the measure into law. Since then, his administration has been working on regulations governing the program.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.