North Carolina’s restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after some key revisions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s contentious restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after Senate Republicans voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. The Senate gave its final stamp of approval in a 30-13 override vote along party lines Thursday. The bill originally caught flak for removing a health exemption put in place in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. GOP backers of the measure responded by adding a similar exemption back into the law. The law increases penalties for people who wear masks while committing crimes. It also contains an unrelated provision expected to help federally registered organizations donate more freely to state political parties.

