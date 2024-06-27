Prosecutors charge second inmate in assault that left Wisconsin youth prison counselor brain-dead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a second inmate in connection with a fight that left a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison brain-dead. Seventeen-year-old Rian Nyblom was charged Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court with being a party to felony murder-battery and being a party to battery by a prisoner in connection with Monday’s fight at Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake Schools. According to court documents, a 16-year-old inmate threw conditioner at a counselor, punched her, and then punched counselor Corey Proulx, who fell and hit his head on concrete. Proulx was declared brain dead Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Nyblom gave the 16-year-old the conditioner knowing he planned to attack the first counselor. Nyblom’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.