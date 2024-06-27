UK health officials say 1 person has died from an E. coli outbreak blamed on lettuce in sandwiches

LONDON (AP) — One person has died in the United Kingdom from an E. coli outbreak that sickened at least 275 people during the past month. The U.K. Health Security Agency said Thursday that the outbreak that led to 122 people being hospitalized was linked to lettuce in pre-packaged sandwiches. The agency says two E. coli patients died in May but only one of the deaths was likely linked to the infection. Both of the people who died had underlying medical conditions. Companies that make sandwiches sold by major grocery stores and retail chains throughout the U.K. issued voluntary recalls of sandwiches, wraps and salads earlier this month and new cases have declined recently.

