Zimbabwe police quash opposition courthouse protest over prolonged detention of activists

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe police have used batons to break up a protest by opposition supporters outside a courthouse in the capital Harare. Dozens of opposition supporters were angered Thursday by a magistrate’s decision to deny bail to 78 activists arrested in mid-June for allegedly meeting without official clearance. The detained activists have been in detention since June 16 when they were arrested while meeting and having a barbecue at a residence. Amnesty International and other global and local human rights groups say the clampdown highlights continued repression of the opposition and other government critics such as university students and labor unionists.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.