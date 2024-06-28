A teenage beachgoer killed by lightning on a beach in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old beachgoer has died after being struck by lightning in northern Greece during a sudden summer rainstorm. A local official says the Greek girl had been swimming with her parents. The incident occurred at Faros beach, near Poseidi in Halkidiki, a resort area southeast of Thessaloniki that’s popular with Greek and foreign visitors. Kassandreia Mayor Anastasia Halkia said the family came out of the sea because it had just started to rain, but the weather deteriorated quickly. Police said the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her parents were uninjured

