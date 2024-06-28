Amazon is reviewing whether Perplexity AI improperly scraped online content

Amazon is reviewing claims that the artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI is scraping content — including from prominent news sites — without approval. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed Friday that the tech giant was assessing information it received from the news outlet WIRED. Earlier this month, WIRED had published an investigation that said Perplexity appeared to scrape content from websites that had prohibited access from such practices. The San Francisco-based AI search startup has been a darling of prominent tech investors, including heavy hitters such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But in the past few weeks, the company has found itself in hot water amid accusations of plagiarism.

