Argentine Congress seals 1st legislative win for President Milei after months of debate and protests
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s lower house has approved President Javier Milei’s sweeping economic overhaul bills, sealing a much-needed legislative victory for the libertarian leader after six months of bruising negotiations and raucous protests that had raised questions about his ability to govern. Milei’s landmark legislation, which seeks to trim Argentina’s fiscal deficit and attract foreign investment, passed a final vote in the lower house to become law on Friday. The approval was widely expected after the bills squeaked through the Senate earlier this month despite fierce political opposition.