Faced with the opportunity to hit Trump on abortion rights, Biden falters

WASHINGTON (AP) — During Thursday’s presidential debate, President Joe Biden had plenty of opportunity to lay out a clear vision regarding abortion rights in the face of growing restrictions and worsening medical care for women since the fall of Roe, something his campaign sees as a major motivator for voters. That’s not what happened. Biden’s jumbled and even nonsensical comments about abortion rights — coupled with former President Donald Trump’s outlandish but unchecked claims about Democrats’ views — were panned by some abortion rights advocates. Even still, they closed ranks around the president, praising his record on abortion rights and highlighting concerns over what Trump might do if he won the election.

