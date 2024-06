WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its terms on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement on Friday. Four cases remain to be decided, including whether former President Trump has immunity from prosecution.

