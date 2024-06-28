Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie announces the death of his wife, Rhonda Massie

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Rhonda Massie, the wife of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, has died. The Kentucky congressman made the announcement Friday on social media. No details about the cause of her death were immediately provided by Massie or his staff. Massie referred to his wife as his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. He says she was a loving mother to their four children and was the “smartest kindest woman” he ever knew. His social media posts featured photos showing the couple and their family. Massie said the couple spent time with their grandson last week while touring Mount Rainier in Washington.

