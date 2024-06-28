Olympics 2024: How to watch, when it starts, key dates in Paris

It’s almost time for the Paris Olympics. The action begins on July 24 with eight men’s soccer matches and the preliminary phase for rugby sevens, and the opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26. The bold, daring plan for the opening ceremony has about 10,000 athletes parading on more than 90 boats on the Seine River. The open-air party will be held during sunset and is expected to last nearly four hours, transforming Paris and its iconic landmarks into a giant stage. Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Scottie Scheffler and Rafael Nadal are among the most famous athletes going for gold at the Games.

