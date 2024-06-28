The White House wants $4 billion to rebuild Key Bridge in Baltimore and respond to other disasters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is seeking roughly $4 billion in additional emergency funding from Congress for costs related to the collapse and repair of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore and to respond to other disasters that have occurred around the U.S. in recent months. That money is part of a new emergency request from President Joe Biden’s administration that essentially re-ups a broader, $56 billion ask from last October that Congress virtually ignored. The Democratic administration wants an additional $3.1 billion for the Department of Transportation, which would go toward rebuilding Key Bridge with the federal government picking up the entire tab. The bridge was struck by a cargo ship in March.

