Trump gloats over Biden’s debate performance at a Virginia rally

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is gloating over President Joe Biden’s performance at the first debate ahead of the November election. He says Democrats have no better choices, calling Biden “the most incompetent president” in U.S. history. Trump spoke to thousands of supporters Friday at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, a day after the debate in which Biden’s disappointing performance sparked concerns among his allies and other Democrats. The party was hoping for a more vigorous candidate to secure and improve Biden’s chances at reelection. Biden repeatedly stumbled, paused and could not complete sentences, prompting some people to wonder whether they could replace him.

