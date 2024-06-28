Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are in the draw after recent operations

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have both been placed in the Wimbledon bracket during the draw despite coming off recent operations. Being in Friday’s draw is no guarantee either 37-year-old past champion at the All England Club will actually compete at the event that begins Monday. Djokovic has looked in practice sessions this week as though he is ready to go, less than a month after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has won seven of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. Murray is a two-time trophy winner at the grass-court tournament who made clear on Thursday that he would wait until the last moment to decide whether or not to play.

