Former Philadelphia labor union president sentenced to 4 years in embezzlement case

READING, Pa. (AP) — The former president of a Philadelphia labor union has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in what federal prosecutors said was embezzlement of more than $600,000 of union funds. Brian Burrows of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is former president of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The 64-year-old Burrows was also ordered to forfeit almost $136,000 and pay restitution. Prosecutors said Burrows and longtime leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, the union’s business manager, used the money for items including home renovations, concerts, groceries and even a cookie tray for the christening of a relative’s baby. Dougherty is to be sentenced July 11.

