200% increase in traffic citations compared to same time last year under Palm Springs police operation

The Palm Springs Police department is reminding all drivers to be safe on the roads, especially with the Fourth of July holiday just a few days away.

Since the department launched Operation Rear View Mirror on June 18, there's already been a noticeable change in the number of drivers that have been pulled over for unsafe driving, including speeding and running red lights.

"About the same time compared to last year, we're about a 200% increase in citations. In about a five hour window, we issued over 100 citations, and that's pretty significant for a city our size and for an agency our size," according to PSPD Lt. William Hutchinson.

The all-hands-on-deck enforcement operation is slated to last a year and the department expects to have a broader understanding of the operation's impact in about three to six months.

