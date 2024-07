A 17-year-old Chinese player died after collapsing during a badminton match in Indonesia

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 17-year-old Chinese badminton player has died after collapsing on court during an Asian tournament in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta province. Indonesia’s Badminton Association issued a statement Monday saying Zhang Zhijie collapsed and had seizures during a match against Kazuma Kawano of Japan at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships on Sunday. Zhang was treated on the court and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Indonesia’s Badminton Association said tests at two hospitals indicated Zhang died after a sudden cardiac arrest.

