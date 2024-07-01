A media ‘nervous breakdown’? Calls for Biden’s withdrawal produce some extraordinary moments

NEW YORK (AP) — President Biden’s performance in last week’s debate with Donald Trump led to some extraordinary media moments. They included editorial calls from The New York Times and Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the president to abandon his race for reelection. Nowhere was the fallout more raw than on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” often Biden’s most fervent supporters, where host Joe Scarborough called for Biden to consider stepping away while his co-host, and wife, Mika Brzezinski, rejected this. With Scarborough off on vacation as this week began, his wife had the floor — and opened the MSNBC show with a fervent 15-minute essay calling for Biden to stay in the race.

