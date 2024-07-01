Could Democrats replace Biden as their nominee? Here’s how it could happen, and why it’s unlikely
Associated Press
As President Joe Biden attempts to reassure supporters following his widely panned debate performance on Thursday, Democrats still worried about having him at the top of the ticket in November have few realistic options at their disposal. Over the weekend, the Biden family gathered with the president at Camp David to encourage him to stay in the race, while high-profile Democrats reiterated their support. Those fretting over Biden as the nominee have some unlikely scenarios to consider: One involves Biden stepping aside voluntarily, and the other involves an 11th-hour effort to defeat him at the convention.