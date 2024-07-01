Some Boston subway trains are now sporting googly eyes

BOSTON (AP) — Subway riders in Boston are playing their own game of “Where’s Waldo?” But instead of searching for a cartoon character with a red and white striped top, they’re on the lookout for subway trains with googly eyes decals. The head of transit service said the whimsical decals are attached to a handful of trains. They’re meant to bring a smile to riders’ faces. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said a small group of what he described as transit enthusiasts approached the agency with the unusual request to add googly eyes to trains.

