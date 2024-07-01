Some Nebraskans say misleading words led them to sign petitions on abortion they don’t support

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Organizers of competing petition efforts seeking to squelch or expand abortion access in Nebraska are looking to gather enough signatures before this week’s deadline to make the November ballot. But some voters say they’ve been confused about what to sign after getting unclear or downright misleading information. People like abortion rights supporter Tea Rohrberg of Omaha say they were duped into signing a petition they don’t support. Rohrberg filed a notarized affidavit Monday to have her name removed from a petition to ban abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. She says she was duped by the petitioner, who told her it was a “pro-choice” petition.

