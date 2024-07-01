SZA shows off gymnastics skills in a friendly handstand contest with Simone Biles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — SZA might be known for hit songs like “Kill Bill” and “Snooze,” but the R&B star unveiled another impressive skill beyond music that drew high praise from gymnastics superstar Simone Biles. The multiple Grammy winner showed off her nimble athletic abilities during a friendly handstand contest with Biles during an NBC promo spot released Monday. It was the first meeting between SZA and Biles, who secured her third trip to the Olympics after her victory at the U.S. trials on Sunday night. In the two-minute video, SZA met Biles at the gymnast’s family-owned World Champions Centre training facility in Spring, Texas.

