Turkey mediates between Somalia and Ethiopia to ease diplomatic tensions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it has mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia to ease diplomatic tensions between the east African neighbors. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says that the Ethiopian and Somalian foreign ministers were “able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange” on Monday concerning their differences. A second round of discussions is planned in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sept. 2. Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The memorandum was to allow Ethiopia’s access to the sea through Somaliland and in return Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

