A look at stampedes and crowd disasters in India over the years

More than 100 people have been killed in a stampede in northern India following a Hindu religious gathering. Thousands had gathered Tuesday at a makeshift tent for an event in Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh state and were crushed to death as they rushed to leave afterward. The incident echoes other crowd disasters in India in recent years. On New Years’ Day 2022, a dozen people were killed in a stampede in Kashmir. In October 2013, 115 people were killed in a stampede during the Navaratra festival in Ratangarh. And 145 people died in an August 2008 stampede in Bilaspur district during celebrations to honor Hindu goddess Shakrti.

