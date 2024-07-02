Flying objects and shrunken heads: World UFO Day feted amid surge in sightings, government denials

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — World UFO Day is being celebrated amid a surge in sightings and government studies on unidentified flying objects. Its July 2 date has its roots in the so-called Roswell Incident on July 2, 1947, when something crashed at what was then the J.B. Foster ranch in New Mexico. The U.S. Army announced it had recovered a “flying disc.” But it later said the debris was from a weather balloon. The U.S. has held congressional hearings on UFOs over the past couple of years. But both the Pentagon and NASA have released reports saying they haven’t found evidence of alien life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.