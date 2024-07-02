Lebanese authorities charge US Embassy shooter with affiliation to militant Islamic State group

BEIRUT (AP) — A judge at Lebanon’s military court has charged the gunman who opened fire at the U.S. embassy near Beirut with being affiliated to the militant Islamic State group. Security and judicial officials said Tuesday that Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki also charged two others who sold weapons to the gunman with selling unlicensed firearms. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Lebanese soldiers shot and arrested the gunman in early June, later identified as Kaiss Farraj, from Syria, after a shootout early that day ensued for what local media said lasted almost 30 minutes.

