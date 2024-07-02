Supreme Court refuses to hear bite mark case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the case of an Alabama man who has spent decades in prison for a murder conviction supported by recanted and discredited bite mark testimony. Justices declined Tuesday to review the petition of Charles M. McCrory. He was convicted of murder for the 1985 killing of his wife Julie Bonds. A forensic dentist testified in 1985 that marks on the victim’s body matched McCrory’s teeth. He has recanted that testimony. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the case raises difficult questions about conviction “secured by what we now know was faulty science.”

