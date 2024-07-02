Survey finds popular support for NATO at a challenging time for the Western alliance
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey by Pew Research Center finds public support for NATO in some of the countries belonging to the Western military alliance. The survey was released Tuesday. It questions adults in 13 of the 32 countries that belong to NATO. In those nations, about 6 in 10 people say they back NATO. That ranges from more than 9 out of every 10 adults in Poland, to fewer than 4 out of every 10 adults in Greece. The survey comes ahead of a NATO summit next week in Washington and at a challenging time for the alliance.