The Supreme Court will hear an appeal to upend Texas’ age verification law for porn websites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the adult entertainment industry seeking to upend a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the age of their users. The justices said Tuesday they’ll review an appellate ruling that allowed the age verification to go into effect. Arguments in the legal fight between an adult entertainment industry trade association and the Republican governor who signed the law will take place in the fall. In April, the high court turned aside an emergency appeal asking to put the age verification on hold while the fight continues. Similar age verification laws have passed in other states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia.

