US deports 116 Chinese migrants in first ‘large’ flight in 5 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it has deported 116 Chinese migrants from the United States in the first “large charter flight” in five years. The agency says that the flight happened over the weekend. DHS didn’t respond to questions about how long the migrants had been in the U.S. The news comes as Chinese immigration has become a topic of intense political debate in the U.S. presidential election. In recent years, the United States has had a difficult time returning Chinese nationals who are found to not have the right to stay in America. China has resisted taking them back. But earlier this year, the U.S. and China resumed cooperation on migration issues.

