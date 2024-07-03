Flight to New Hampshire diverted after man exposes himself, federal officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a flight to Manchester, New Hampshire was diverted to Buffalo, New York, after a man allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of the airplane. Federal prosecutors say the 25-year-old Oregon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure Wednesday after the flight landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. He was released after making an initial appearance in federal court in Buffalo. An email seeking comment was sent to his federal public defender.

