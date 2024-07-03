Philadelphia’s Temple University hires John Fry as its president from neighboring Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Temple University says it has hired John Fry of nearby Drexel University to become its 15th president. Wednesday’s announcement concludes a search that had been upended by the sudden death last fall of acting President JoAnne Epps. The 63-year-old Fry has been Drexel’s president since 2010. Temple says he will start his tenure at Temple after Drexel names new leadership. The campuses are barely 2 miles from each other. Fry told The Philadelphia Inquirer that priorities will include improving campus safety at the urban school and the commercial development of research pursuits. Epps died suddenly after falling ill onstage at a memorial event.

