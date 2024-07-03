Which is the Better SUV? Edmunds compares the new Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus GX

Toyota has come out with an all-new 2024 Land Cruiser. It has distinctive styling and will be a no-brainer for anyone shopping for an outdoorsy SUV. There’s just one thing: You might want to get a 2024 Lexus GX instead. The 2024 Lexus GX is similarly new and based on the same platform underpinning the Land Cruiser. It costs more than the Land Cruiser to start but is equally off-road capable, has a more powerful engine, and comes with a third row of seating. Edmunds auto experts put these two SUVs in a head-to-head comparison to see which is the better buy.

