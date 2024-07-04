A militia attack on a Congo gold mine kills 6 Chinese miners and 2 Congolese soldiers

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A militia attack on a gold mine in northeastern Congo has killed six Chinese miners and two Congolese soldiers, the latest attack as violence worsens in the resource-rich region. A Congolese civil society group said on Thursday that the attack took place the day before and targeted the village of Gambala and the nearby “Camp Blanquette” gold mine in the Ituri province. That’s according to Jean Robert Basiloko, a member of a local civil society group. A militia known as the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo militia, or CODECO, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

