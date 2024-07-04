Mbappé warns of ‘catastrophic’ political situation in France as the far right gets closer to power

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — France soccer captain Kylian Mbappé has warned his country is in a “catastrophic” political situation as it lurches closer to a first far-right government since World War II. The National Rally has gained around 33% of the vote nationwide in the first round of a rushed election. The second round of the legislative elections are on Sunday. Marine Le Pen’s party is poised to potentially gain power. Mbappé urges people to go out to vote “now, more than ever” because it is a “pressing” situation. He says “we cannot let our country fall into the hands of these people.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.